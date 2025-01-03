The 12 dishes of our second Christmas

Borscht, Kolach, Kuttia, Verenyk, Dazhboh, & the Diduch

In today’s episode, we discuss:

Ukrainian Christmas Eve traditions from pagan times to the present

Importance and symbolism of wheat and the Sun to Ukrainian culture

How our family celebrates Christmas Eve today

