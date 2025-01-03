The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
The 12 dishes of our second Christmas
The 12 dishes of our second Christmas

Our traditions: from pagans to present
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Jan 03, 2025
Transcript
Дідух) is a Ukrainian Christmas decoration, symbol of sacrificing the best harvest. "Diduch" literally means "the spirit of ancestors". Diduch was being made out of the first or the last wheat harvest reap. Before holidays wheat ears were bunched with colourful threads, then the bunches were tied with ribbons.

Borscht, Kolach, Kuttia, Verenyk, Dazhboh, & the Diduch

In today’s episode, we discuss:

  • Ukrainian Christmas Eve traditions from pagan times to the present

  • Importance and symbolism of wheat and the Sun to Ukrainian culture

  • How our family celebrates Christmas Eve today

Additional resources:

The pickled herring we love

