The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Our holiday feasting survival kit
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -38:15
-38:15

Our holiday feasting survival kit

Oxalates | GAPS | Supplements
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Dec 20, 2024
Share
Transcript
Rochelle Fairley attempts to eat what might be the UK’s largest Christmas dinner (Picture: SWNS.com) Saturnalia

In today’s episode, we discuss:

  • A brief history of holiday feasting

  • What toll do holiday meals take on our health?

  • What are the spiritual implications of gluttony?

  • Our holiday feasting survival kit!

Share

Join us in 2025, as we greet the New Year with the light 🔥 of our ancestors - Illumination. Knowledge. Vitality.


This Summit won’t leave you dangling harmonizing pendants on the tree.

JOIN THE ELECTROHEALTH ⚡ SUMMIT

Additional resources:

Supplements we love:

BiOptimizers proteolytic enzymes and probiotics:

Listen to our podcast with BiOptimizers founder Wade Lightheart:

How to maximize nutrition with enzymes

How to maximize nutrition with enzymes

Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
·
Aug 2
Read full story

Fermented Cod Liver Oil

Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!

Toxic Superfoods, the book that is changing our lives, and increasing our energy!

Support us the old fashioned way!

Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail.

Or…you can donate to our upcoming EMF projects here:

CHILDREN'S BOOK ON EMF

Discussion about this podcast

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves.
We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you.
You are more powerful than you know.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Roman S Shapoval
Bohdanna Diduch
Recent Episodes
What do mistletoe and palm trees have in common?
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Did our ancestors get the winter blues?
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Why we're NOT discounting Black Friday
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Ancestral building and EMF: Kyle Young
  Roman S ShapovalKyle Young, and Bohdanna Diduch
Nikola Tesla's paranormal origins
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
The Myth of Daylight Saving Time
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
The blue light pandemic of early puberty
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch