The Power Couple
Why we're NOT discounting Black Friday
An addictive history | what tech execs aren't getting their kids | presence
Nov 29, 2024
What parents believe, children perceive. What will the new generation of consumers look like?

In today’s episode, we discuss:

  • The sordid history behind “Black Friday”

  • From gratitude to gluttony: psychological influences on our health

  • What big execs aren’t buying for their children this Black Friday

Additional Resources:

