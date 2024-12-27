The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Why we're grateful for 2025
Why we're grateful for 2025

Practicing loving-kindness now and today
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Dec 27, 2024
Transcript
Our gratitude tip jarOur gratitude tip jar
Our gratitude "tip jar" - relive the good memories you've deposited throughout the year!

In today’s episode, we discuss:

  • Gratitude and how it changed our lives

  • The health impacts of gratitude

  • Our reflections on 2024: what we are grateful for as we move into 2025

  • Why the loving-kindness meditation is good when your mind has a tough time meditating

Join us in 2025, as we greet the New Year with the light 🔥 of our ancestors - Illumination. Knowledge. Vitality.


This Summit won’t leave you dangling harmonizing pendants on the tree.

JOIN THE ELECTROHEALTH ⚡ SUMMIT

Additional resources:

Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!

Buddha’s Brain has tons of amazing gratitude practices:

Support us the old fashioned way!

Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail.

Or…you can donate to our upcoming EMF projects here:

CHILDREN'S BOOK ON EMF

