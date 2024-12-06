The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Did our ancestors get the winter blues?
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -35:02
-35:02

Did our ancestors get the winter blues?

Heliotherapy | Epigenetic impacts on the Inuit and Nordics
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Dec 06, 2024
1
Share
Transcript
Loading...
Light therapy of the pastLight therapy of the pastLight therapy of the past
From left to right: Patients treated with Finsen’s Therapy| Alpine light treatment, Physio-therapy Department, Denver, CO, 1930 | Rollier Sun Therapy Clinic, 1939 Leysin, Switzerland

In today’s episode, we discuss:

  • A short history of light therapy

  • Why and where SAD is on the rise

  • What types of lights make us more sad?

  • What kind of SAD lights make us happy?

Share

Join our community of EMF Health Warriors.

JOIN The ⚡ POWER CIRCLE

Additional Resources:

How Sunlight Heals Skin Disease

How Sunlight Heals Skin Disease

January 2, 2023
Read full story

Discussion about this podcast

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves.
We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you.
You are more powerful than you know.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Roman S Shapoval
Bohdanna Diduch
Recent Episodes
Why we're NOT discounting Black Friday
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Ancestral building and EMF: Kyle Young
  Roman S ShapovalKyle Young, and Bohdanna Diduch
Nikola Tesla's paranormal origins
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
The Myth of Daylight Saving Time
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
The blue light pandemic of early puberty
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Who was Thomas Edison?
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Our ancestral evening routine
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch