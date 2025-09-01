“Slaves lose everything in their chains, even the desire of escaping from them.” ~ Jean-Jacques Rousseau

((L) Young boys working in the coal mines were often referred to as Breaker Boys. This large group of children worked for the Ewen Breaker in Pittston, Pennsylvania, January 1911 (C) Emma, the model modern office worker(R) Cobalt minesfor Big Tech is driving child labor, deaths in the Congo

Normally we publish an article each Monday, but since it's Labor Day, we thought we'd interrupt our normal work flow and send you a podcast instead.

Join us as we discuss:

The history of labor day from the 1800s to today

How skin became a status symbol during the Industrial Revolution

What we can do to help curb child labor in the Post Industrial Revolution

Additional Resources:

Article on Cobalt mining in Africa: https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/news/phone-electric-vehicle-congo-cobalt-mine-b2277665.html

