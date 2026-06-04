The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
🎶 Music as Mind Control: 440Hz
0:00
-31:17

🎶 Music as Mind Control: 440Hz

Part 2: How world government decided on the musical tuning standard
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Bohdanna Diduch's avatar
Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Jun 04, 2026

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If you didn’t catch Part 1 of this podcast, make sure you give it a listen here so you can “catch our tune.”

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Today we’ll discuss:

  • How 440 Hz became a global tuning standard

  • How background music affects cognitive performance

  • How the Rockefellers funded research into psychoacoustics

  • 432 Hz as the beat of the Earth and its calming affect

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* this is not licensed medical advice, and we are not medical professionals

Additional Resources:

Part 1 of our frequency podcast:

The history of frequency

The history of frequency

Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
·
May 28
Listen now

Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz on satanic frequencies:

Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz’s Substack “Healthy World News."
THE SICKENING DIDDY CONCERT CARTEL:
The Title says it all! View this productdion to awaken from the organized criminal deadly deception. Consider the recommended REMEDY to restore personal and global health and well-being…
Listen now
a year ago · 143 likes · 73 comments · Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz
The New Christian Right
The Conspiracy of 440 Hz, and Why It's More than a Theory
What if the music you have listened to your entire life was quietly tuned to make you anxious, compliant, and spiritually numb, and the people who did it left a paper trail? What if the greatest singers who ever lived knew something was wrong, and said so, and nobody listened? This is a story about who controls the invisible architecture of human emotio…
Read more
3 months ago · 58 likes · 3 comments · The New Christian Right
Jonathan’s Substack
The Deep Dive into 440Hz Tuning – Is It a Conspiracy, a Mistake, or Just Arbitrary?
The Big Question…
Read more
a year ago · 5 likes · 2 comments · Jonathan Young

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