🎶 Music as Mind Control: 440Hz

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If you didn’t catch Part 1 of this podcast, make sure you give it a listen here so you can “catch our tune.”

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Today we’ll discuss:

How 440 Hz became a global tuning standard

How background music affects cognitive performance

How the Rockefellers funded research into psychoacoustics

432 Hz as the beat of the Earth and its calming affect

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* this is not licensed medical advice, and we are not medical professionals

Additional Resources:

Part 1 of our frequency podcast:

Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz on satanic frequencies:

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