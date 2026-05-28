The history of frequency

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(L) Avicenna Teaching His Students The Rules For Hygiene, Bath, Wine And Music (C) Guido d’Arezzo (R) Tibetan Throat Singing

Join us as we discuss:

The history of vibrational healing across cultures

The science of frequency

Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz and the Miracle Tone

Tesla & the 3 6 9

What’s the real story behind 432hz vs 440hz changing our consciousness?

Were the Nazis involved?

Join us next week to find out what we think!

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* this is not licensed medical advice, and we are not medical professionals

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