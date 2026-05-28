The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
The history of frequency
0:00
-26:13

The history of frequency

Part 1: Solfeggio | Cultures Healing with Music
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Bohdanna Diduch's avatar
Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
May 28, 2026

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(L) Avicenna Teaching His Students The Rules For Hygiene, Bath, Wine And Music (C) Guido d’Arezzo (R) Tibetan Throat Singing(L) Avicenna Teaching His Students The Rules For Hygiene, Bath, Wine And Music (C) Guido d’Arezzo (R) Tibetan Throat Singing(L) Avicenna Teaching His Students The Rules For Hygiene, Bath, Wine And Music (C) Guido d’Arezzo (R) Tibetan Throat Singing
(L) Avicenna Teaching His Students The Rules For Hygiene, Bath, Wine And Music (C) Guido d’Arezzo (R) Tibetan Throat Singing

Join us as we discuss:

  • The history of vibrational healing across cultures

  • The science of frequency

  • Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz and the Miracle Tone

  • Tesla & the 3 6 9

What’s the real story behind 432hz vs 440hz changing our consciousness?

Were the Nazis involved?

Join us next week to find out what we think!

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* this is not licensed medical advice, and we are not medical professionals

Additional Resources:

Why don't we hear church 🔔 bells anymore?

Why don't we hear church 🔔 bells anymore?

Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
·
Apr 30
Listen now

Roman’s favorite:

Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz’s Substack “Healthy World News."
Autism, Tylenol and 528 Frequency Photo-Acoustic Therapies
An AMAZING VIDEO contribution to the world of AUTISM diagnosis and treatment…
Listen now
8 months ago · 18 likes · 7 comments · Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz

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