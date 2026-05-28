The history of frequency

Hello Dear Subscribers!
Join us as we discuss:
The history of vibrational healing across cultures
The science of frequency
Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz and the Miracle Tone
Tesla & the 3 6 9
What’s the real story behind 432hz vs 440hz changing our consciousness?
Were the Nazis involved?
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