This MD applies ☼ circadian health to get through the night shift

“It is far more important to know what person the disease has than what disease the person has.” ~ Hippocrates

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Join us as we discuss:

What are the 4 Pillars of Foundational Health?

How did our ancestors think differently about health?

How does Remnant MD live optimally while working the night shift?

How fear of death plays into medical decisions

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