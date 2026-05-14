MellowKat: Exposing the Climate Agenda

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Today we had the privilege of interviewing MellowKat!

Kathryn Saari, also known as MellowKat , joins us today to discuss:

How she became an activist and investigative journalist

How she confronted a chemtrail pilot on the Climate Trails Documentary

How NGOs and other initiatives like GeoFight work against our interest

How the “jet fuel” narrative is tricking us into Agenda2030

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Additional Resources:

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