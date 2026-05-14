The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

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MellowKat: Exposing the Climate Agenda

Geoengineering | False Prophets
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
MellowKat's avatar
Bohdanna Diduch's avatar
Roman S Shapoval, MellowKat, and Bohdanna Diduch
May 14, 2026
MellowKat's Newsletter
Getting back to basics. Resisting the "New Normal/Great Reset"

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Today we had the privilege of interviewing MellowKat!

Kathryn Saari, also known as MellowKat , joins us today to discuss:

  • How she became an activist and investigative journalist

  • How she confronted a chemtrail pilot on the Climate Trails Documentary

  • How NGOs and other initiatives like GeoFight work against our interest

  • How the “jet fuel” narrative is tricking us into Agenda2030

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Additional Resources:

Here’s a link to MellowKat’s BitChute Channel!

MellowKat's Newsletter
Getting back to basics. Resisting the "New Normal/Great Reset"

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