The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Building Low-EMF homes
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -57:11
-57:11

Building Low-EMF homes

Brian Johnson: Senergy360
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Apr 11, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Brian Johnson, CEO Senergy 360

Join us as we discuss:

  • How concrete helps shield radiofrequency

  • Why Brian builds homes with health in mind

  • How Brian integrates shungite into the building foundation

  • How earthing sheets and solar inverters pick up dirty electricity

  • What homeowners can do to optimize the health of their living space

Brian is the CEO of SENERGY360, a company that is revolutionizing the way high performers live—designing homes that are bio-optimized for peak health, longevity, and performance.

With over two decades of experience as a licensed general contractor and a deep background in the lumber industry, Brian brings unparalleled expertise to every project. His triple certifications from the Building Biology Institute underscore his commitment to creating environments that enhance physical well-being, mental clarity, and overall vitality.

Under Brian’s leadership, SENERGY360 is on a mission to build next-level living spaces for those who expect the best in health, performance, and innovation. Brian builds and designs state-of-the-art, low-EMF, mold-resistant, air-optimized, circadian aligned lighting & design, living spaces tailored for those who demand the best.

Let us know how you found this episode helpful!

Are there any practical insights you can start applying in your life today?

Leave a comment

We are more powerful than we know,

Bohdanna & Roman

Additional Resources:

Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!

Support us the old fashioned way!

Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail:

Roman Shapoval
PO Box 1198
Fonthill ON
L0S 1E0
Canada

If you want to support our work, the best way is by taking out a premium subscription (for just $5 per month).

Discussion about this episode

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Live life by the fire 🔥 of our ancestors.
Power ON with light.
Power OFF at night.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Roman S Shapoval
Bohdanna Diduch
Writes Bohdanna Diduch Subscribe
Recent Episodes
The EMF Diet
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Fitness of the future: from low-fat to high-light
  Roman S Shapoval
Pt 2: How mind control is used against us
  Roman S ShapovalBohdanna Diduch, and Jason Christoff
How mind control is used against us
  Roman S ShapovalBohdanna Diduch, and Jason Christoff
The healthy LED only made in the US
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Why are child geniuses disappearing?
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
How our 12yr nephew kicked his screen time habit
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch