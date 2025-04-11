Building Low-EMF homes

Brian Johnson, CEO Senergy 360

Join us as we discuss:

How concrete helps shield radiofrequency

Why Brian builds homes with health in mind

How Brian integrates shungite into the building foundation

How earthing sheets and solar inverters pick up dirty electricity

What homeowners can do to optimize the health of their living space

Brian is the CEO of SENERGY360, a company that is revolutionizing the way high performers live—designing homes that are bio-optimized for peak health, longevity, and performance.



With over two decades of experience as a licensed general contractor and a deep background in the lumber industry, Brian brings unparalleled expertise to every project. His triple certifications from the Building Biology Institute underscore his commitment to creating environments that enhance physical well-being, mental clarity, and overall vitality.



Under Brian’s leadership, SENERGY360 is on a mission to build next-level living spaces for those who expect the best in health, performance, and innovation. Brian builds and designs state-of-the-art, low-EMF, mold-resistant, air-optimized, circadian aligned lighting & design, living spaces tailored for those who demand the best.

We are more powerful than we know,

Bohdanna & Roman

