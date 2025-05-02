Fighting EMF disinformation

Has anyone ever told you that EMFs are all based on pseudoscience?

Or that EMF researchers are quacks?

If so, you may want to listen to this episode, so you can understand how the telecommunications industry and internet spread misinformation about credible studies and independent scientists.

Isaac Newton, Benjamin Franklin, Ptolemy, Einstein, and countless other scientists studied electromagnetic fields. Were they “quacks?”

André Fauteux

Today we had the privilege of interviewing André Fauteux, who has been researching the effect of EMF on health since the 1980s. A journalist by profession, André was a reporter for The Montreal Gazette and at the housing daily Habitabec (1989-1994), where he specialized in healthy and ecological homes.

In 1994, he founded La Maison du 21e siècle, The 21st century house - Canada's first magazine in this field, where he is still its Editor and Publisher. André is also a respected consultant, trainer and speaker on all aspects of healthy and sustainable living.

Join us as we discuss:

How EMF fact checkers discredit independent EMF scientists

Andre’s work with building biologists

How our homes can become wi-fi hotspots

Solar panels, dirty electricity, and the work of Steven Magee

Natural buildings and the EcoNest home

We are more powerful than we know,

Bohdanna & Roman

Additional Resources:

Contact André:

450-745-0609

abonnement@maisonsaine.ca

Correcting the gross misinformation on smart meters

The EcoNest Home

Build Well to Be Well

