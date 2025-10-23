Health begins in the soil 🌱

Today we had the privilege of interviewing Howard Vliegar!

Howard is a third generation family farmer who has been a “student of the soil,” studying why and how the soil works as it does, since 1989. Howard lives on the family farm where he was born and raised in northwest Iowa, and helps his son with some of the farming duties.



Join us as we discuss:

✔️ Why Howard became a student of the soil

✔️ What’s the future of regenerative agriculture?

✔️ How to capture rainwater and create healthy soil

✔️ The Big Pharma to Big Farma profit wheel

Since 1992 Howard has been a crop nutrition adviser and has founded two companies to help family farmers reduce their dependency on chemical-based farming and transition to biological and/or organic production.

He now works and teaches as an independent crop nutrition advisor, helping both crop and livestock farmers all across the U.S.

Howard works with scientists and researchers around the world to develop effective solutions, based on the latest science, for the real-life problems farmers are experiencing because of GMO crops and glyphosate.

He is a co-author and the primary coordinator of a first of its kind scientific study: the feeding of GMO grain and non-GMO grain to hogs for their lifetime as a meat animal. Howard is an internationally recognized speaker on the topic of GMOs.

Howard also serves on the board of directors for the Council for Healthy Food Systems. His greatest accomplishment is that of being a Christian husband to his wonderful wife Pamela of 44 plus years, a father of three young adult children and proud grandfather of three

We are more powerful than we know,

Additional resources:

