The history of sun hospitals

Join us as we discuss how:
Tuberculosis and other conditions can be cured by the sun
The Swiss and Germans adopted heliotherapy
Auguste Rollier popularized heliotherapy & methods used to treat his patients
Next week, in part 2 we’ll discuss how:
Light therapy went mainstream in Europe in the early 1900s
The shady history of the Medical Research Council
Ancient and modern buildings employ solar architecture
Hospitals are adopting a circadian approach in the twenty-first century
Your support is more powerful than you know.
👉 P.S. We’re launching our third semester of EMF 101 this fall.
Join our waitlist, and become eligible for a 10% discount when we launch!
* this is not licensed medical advice, and we are not medical professionals
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