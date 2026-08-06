The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
The history of sun hospitals
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The history of sun hospitals

Part 1: Rollier & Alpine Heliotherapy
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Bohdanna Diduch's avatar
Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch

(L) Dr. Rollier (middle) treating a patient with exposure to the sun’s rays.(L) Dr. Rollier (middle) treating a patient with exposure to the sun’s rays.(L) Dr. Rollier (middle) treating a patient with exposure to the sun’s rays.
(L) Dr. Rollier (middle) treating a patient with exposure to the sun’s rays.

Join us as we discuss how:

  • Tuberculosis and other conditions can be cured by the sun

  • The Swiss and Germans adopted heliotherapy

  • Auguste Rollier popularized heliotherapy & methods used to treat his patients

Next week, in part 2 we’ll discuss how:

  • Light therapy went mainstream in Europe in the early 1900s

  • The shady history of the Medical Research Council

  • Ancient and modern buildings employ solar architecture

  • Hospitals are adopting a circadian approach in the twenty-first century

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* this is not licensed medical advice, and we are not medical professionals

Additional Resources:

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