How TVs became Smart & dumbed us down

“Never argue with someone whose TV is bigger than their bookshelf.” ~ Emilia Clark

(L) The plow 14-year-old Philo Farnsworth used in 1921 to create the lines in the dirt that inspired his concept for electronic television. His “big idea” was that if he could train electrons to scan a picture from side-to-side, the way his horses moved across the field, he could send images to distant locations where they could be reconstructed line-by-line. He had not yet been to high school. (R) Farnsworth reveals the first electronic television

Did you know that approximately 97% of households in the US own a television?

Out of these households, 80% of them own a smart TV.

Why have we become so in love with a black screen?

Join us as we discuss:

✔️ The complicated history of television

✔️ What televisions and telescreens have in common

✔️ How reality TV and candid camera leads can lead to genocide

✔️ What is Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) technology?

✔️ How can we have a healthier relationship with the Big Screen?

A tribute to Farnsworth:

https://www.thehistoryoftv.com/mztv-ptf-tour

