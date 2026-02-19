The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Metabolic Spring 🌷 Cleaning
0:00
-28:53

Metabolic Spring 🌷 Cleaning

History of Toxins | Imbolc
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Bohdanna Diduch's avatar
Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Feb 19, 2026
(L) Dutch Boy Lead Ad (C) Mary Ellen Best, Dining Room at York, 1840 (R) Devon Great Consols - largest arsenic mine at its time in the world at 1850(L) Dutch Boy Lead Ad (C) Mary Ellen Best, Dining Room at York, 1840 (R) Devon Great Consols - largest arsenic mine at its time in the world at 1850(L) Dutch Boy Lead Ad (C) Mary Ellen Best, Dining Room at York, 1840 (R) Devon Great Consols - largest arsenic mine at its time in the world at 1850
(L) Dutch Boy Lead Ad (C) Mary Ellen Best, Dining Room at York, 1840 (R) Devon Great Consols - largest arsenic mine at its time in the world at 1850

Join us as we discuss:

✔️ February as a metabolic inflection point

✔️ A history of hidden toxins in the home

✔️ The synergy between chemicals and synthetic frequencies

✔️ Metabolic Spring Cleaning

✔️ EMF Tech Health Support

🤔 How many VOCs & electronic gadgets can you count in your home?

Leave a comment

Thanks for listening!

Let us know:

Are any other health topics you’d like us to cover?

Found this episode valuable?

If so, would you please share it far and wide?

Share

👉 The best way to support our work is by becoming a premium subscriber:

Additional Resources:

Low EMF refrigerators

Low EMF refrigerators

Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
·
April 25, 2025
Read full story
Peter Anthony Cowan - Living Energy
The Return of Light: Imbolc and the Metabolic Awakening of Spring
Note: I'd planned to publish this essay during Imbolc, but the 49ers story had other ideas. I never intended Living Energy to be only about electromagnetic radiation and health—the deeper thread is how modern life has disconnected us from the signals our biology evolved to receive. Light. Seasons. The rhythms encoded by the ancients in fire festivals an…
Read more
2 days ago · 5 likes · 4 comments · Peter Cowan

Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!

Support us the old fashioned way!

Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail!

Since Canada Post is currently on a strike, we may need the Pony express. 🐎

The best way to support our work is with a premium subscription.

(just $5 per month).

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Roman S Shapoval · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture