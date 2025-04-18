The magnetic power of Easter eggs

Join us as we discuss:
Ancient egg symbolism & mythical healing
Our Ukrainian Easter egg traditions
How chicken farming has changed since the 1800s
What type of light1 is most beneficial to chickens?
How the incredible edible egg became villainized
We are more powerful than we know,
Bohdanna & Roman
Additional Resources:
Symbols on eggs and their meaning (geometric patterns that show up across cultures:
Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!
Support us the old fashioned way!
Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail:
Roman Shapoval
PO Box 1198
Fonthill ON
L0S 1E0
Canada
If you want to support our work, the best way is by taking out a premium subscription (for just $5 per month).
Hayat, K., Ye, Z., Lin, H., & Pan, J. (2024). Beyond the Spectrum: Unleashing the Potential of Infrared Radiation in Poultry Industry Advancements. Animals, 14(10), 1431. https://doi.org/10.3390/ani14101431
Share this post