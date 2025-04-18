The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
The magnetic power of Easter eggs
The magnetic power of Easter eggs

Bird flu - fowl play | Infrared light for chickens
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Apr 18, 2025
Join us as we discuss:

  • Ancient egg symbolism & mythical healing

  • Our Ukrainian Easter egg traditions

  • How chicken farming has changed since the 1800s

  • What type of light1 is most beneficial to chickens?

  • How the incredible edible egg became villainized

We are more powerful than we know,

Bohdanna & Roman

Additional Resources:

4 reasons we love living like our ancestors

Roman S Shapoval
·
January 1, 2024
Read full story

Symbols on eggs and their meaning (geometric patterns that show up across cultures:

Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!

1

Hayat, K., Ye, Z., Lin, H., & Pan, J. (2024). Beyond the Spectrum: Unleashing the Potential of Infrared Radiation in Poultry Industry Advancements. Animals, 14(10), 1431. https://doi.org/10.3390/ani14101431

