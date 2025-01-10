Satellites & EMF space-based warfare

Bruce Gagnon, Veteran, Organizer, Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space - Space4Peace.org

DONATE TO SPACE 4 PEACE

In today’s episode, we discuss:

How Bruce Gagnon became involved in Space4Peace

How Nazi scientists inspired today’s US Space Force

How NASA will be testing nuclear rocket engines right over us

Elon Musk, nuclear warfare on Mars, and The Mars Society

How space law is being rewritten as we speak

The achilles heel of The US Space Force

Share

Join us in 2025, as we greet the New Year with the light 🔥 of our ancestors - Illumination. Knowledge. Vitality.



This Summit won’t leave you dangling harmonizing pendants on the tree.

JOIN THE ELECTROHEALTH ⚡ SUMMIT

BOOK A 1:1 EMF CONSULT

Additional resources:

Beyond Nuclear Space Force Booklet 508KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!

Support us the old fashioned way!

Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail.

Or…you can donate to our upcoming EMF projects here:

CHILDREN'S BOOK ON EMF