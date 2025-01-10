The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
Satellites & EMF space-based warfare
Satellites & EMF space-based warfare

Our interview with Bruce Gagnon | The US Space Force | Musk | How to take back our sky
Roman S Shapoval
Jan 10, 2025
9
4
Transcript
Bruce Gagnon, Veteran, Organizer, Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space - Space4Peace.org

DONATE TO SPACE 4 PEACE

In today’s episode, we discuss:

  • How

    Bruce Gagnon
    became involved in Space4Peace

  • How Nazi scientists inspired today’s US Space Force

  • How NASA will be testing nuclear rocket engines right over us

  • Elon Musk, nuclear warfare on Mars, and The Mars Society

  • How space law is being rewritten as we speak

  • The achilles heel of The US Space Force

5G Satellites: A Threat to ALL Life

5G Satellites: A Threat to ALL Life

Roman S Shapoval
·
March 27, 2023
Read full story
Beyond Nuclear Space Force Booklet
508KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Discussion about this podcast

Appears in episode
Roman S Shapoval
