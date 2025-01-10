Satellites & EMF space-based warfare

In today’s episode, we discuss:
How Nazi scientists inspired today’s US Space Force
How NASA will be testing nuclear rocket engines right over us
Elon Musk, nuclear warfare on Mars, and The Mars Society
How space law is being rewritten as we speak
The achilles heel of The US Space Force
Join us in 2025, as we greet the New Year with the light 🔥 of our ancestors - Illumination. Knowledge. Vitality.
This Summit won’t leave you dangling harmonizing pendants on the tree.
Additional resources:
Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!
Support us the old fashioned way!
Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail.
Or…you can donate to our upcoming EMF projects here:
Share this post