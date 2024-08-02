The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
How to maximize nutrition with enzymes
0:00
-1:05:59

How to maximize nutrition with enzymes

Wade Lightheart: BIOptimizers
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Aug 02, 2024
Transcript
Wade Lightheart, President of BIOptimizers

On this episode, we discuss:

  1. How Wade fixed a broken gut after years of hard training as a body builder

  2. The 5 minute baking soda stomach acid test by

    Paul Chek

  3. How do MassZymes stand apart from other enzymes?

  4. Why just “eating healthy” isn’t enough in our modern world.

We are more powerful than we know.

Bohdanna & Roman

Additional Resources:

To learn more about BIOptimizers enzymes and probiotics, along with The Ultimate Nutrition Bible:

Visit the BIOptimizers store, and use the code ROMAN for an additional 10% OFF your order!

BIOptimizers Store

