The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Why optometry doesn't think blue light is a problem
31
5
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -24:07
-24:07

Why optometry doesn't think blue light is a problem

Why is half the world going blind?
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Jan 17, 2025
31
5
Share
Transcript

בשוק סמייא צווחין לעווירא סגי נהור

"In the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king."

Greetings beloved readers!

We hope you can still read this article, and aren’t turning into a statistic, like the billions of other people predicted to have myopia. We know that we just published an article on this topic, but this subject can’t be raised enough.

Please share with your healthcare provider, parent, or local optometrist.

We’d love their feedback.

We discuss:

  • How and why eyesight is getting worse in younger populations

  • Why many optometrists get it wrong

  • A healthy computer with a conscience

Share

Join us in 2025, as we greet the New Year with the light 🔥 of our ancestors - Illumination. Knowledge. Vitality.

JOIN THE ELECTROHEALTH ⚡ SUMMIT

Additional resources:

An “insightful” article by

FM8’s Substack
:

FM8’s Substack
Hidden in Plain Sight
Source: Watchman's Prayer…
Listen now
20 hours ago · 28 likes · 20 comments · FM8

The interview with Anjan Katta on the Danny Jones podcast is linked on the bottom of this article:

The healthy computer Silicon Valley doesn't want you to know about

The healthy computer Silicon Valley doesn't want you to know about

Roman S Shapoval and Tristan Scott M.S.
·
Jan 13
Read full story

Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!

Support us the old fashioned way!

Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail.

Or…you can donate to our upcoming EMF projects here:

CHILDREN'S BOOK ON EMF

Discussion about this podcast

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Live life by the fire 🔥 of our ancestors.
Power ON with light.
Power OFF at night.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Roman S Shapoval
Bohdanna Diduch
Writes Bohdanna Diduch Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Satellites & EMF space-based warfare
  Roman S Shapoval
The 12 dishes of our second Christmas
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Why we're grateful for 2025
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Our holiday feasting survival kit
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
What do mistletoe and palm trees have in common?
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Did our ancestors get the winter blues?
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Why we're NOT discounting Black Friday
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch