The Power Couple
Dr. Jack Kruse: How to optimize health in the EMF Age
Dr. Jack Kruse: How to optimize health in the EMF Age

How we can adapt to the modern Age of EMF by learning from Nature.
Roman S Shapoval
Mar 15, 2024
Did you know that the latitude where we live can affect our state of health?

Are you complaining about 5G, but not avoiding blue light first thing in the morning or night?

Stop for second.

Listen to our interview, and learn how…

Wounds create our Wisdom.

On this episode, we discussed:

  • How to see the Sun at Sunrise

  • What do King Henry VIII and EMF have in common?

  • What elephants and bats teach us about living with EMF

  • Why melanin is our Superpower

Link to Spotify

We are more powerful than we know.

Register for the second semester of EMF 101:

Our first semester is off to an enlightened, star-studded bang!

To join our waitlist for the second semester, you can register here:

JOIN THE WAITLIST

Additional resources:

About Jack Kruse

The Patreon of Dr. Jack Kruse

Presentation at Weston A. Price:

New episodes each Friday.

Also available on iTunes & Spotify

28 Comments
Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves. We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you. You are more powerful than you know.
Appears in episode
Roman S Shapoval
