Étienne de la Boétie²: Government is a scam

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Today we had the privilege of interviewing Étienne de la Boétie²!

Etienne is the founder of The Art of Liberty Foundation, and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting memes and the best of the alternative media. He is an internationally recognized expert and speaker on voluntaryism and government illegitimacy, criminality and corruption.

He is the author of To See the Cage Is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, which exposes an inter-generational psychological operation by the “government,” Hollywood, and the monopoly media to indoctrinate the population with the pseudo-religion of Statism using dozens of unethically manipulative techniques ranging from subliminal content in television programming to a hidden curriculum in the mandatory “government” schools, scouting, and police/military training.

He has also authored: “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! which breaks down how inter-generational organized crime centered around banking and central banking is robbing and controlling the population using the technique of “government” with puppet politicians and monopoly media/academia.

His upcoming book: Voluntaryism – How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! explains how voluntaryism can provide all the legitimate non-redistributive services provided by “government” without the waste, fraud, abuse, indoctrination and extortion.

Today we’ll discuss:

How Etienne woke up to the scam of government

How we’re tricked into following politicians as religious leaders

Why the Oklahoma City bombing was a way to suppress the rise of the US militia movement

How the US government steals 3.5 million dollars from the average American

Most importantly – how we can liberate ourselves from the cage of perpetual enslavement!

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