Matt Roeske: Cultivate Elevate

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Today, we have the privilege of interviewing Matt Roeske of Cultivate Elevate!

Matt’s health journey started when he could no longer tolerate being constantly sick. Feeling tired, bloated, and anxious was holding him and his partner back from enjoying a fulfilling life of adventure. So they cleaned up their diets and started to question ingredients.



This is when Matt started to discover superfoods like mushrooms, shilajit, herbs, you name it!

If it was nutrient dense, they were trying it.



These ancient holistic foods have been used for the past centuries as medicine, and it’s time for their magical healing properties to elevate our lives once again. Matt and Amra curated the best ingredients from small organic farms all around the world.



They believe that you should be able to read every single ingredient in your food, or better yet, make it from scratch with raw ingredients.

Today we’ll discuss:

What made Matt first go down the rabbit hole of health

The frequency of color, and why yellow is an important wavelength

How lighting can change the sex of plants and animals

How Matt is teaching others about the basics of EMF

Which superfoods can truly help us heal from environmental toxicity

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