The healthy LED only made in the US

Daylight Savings | Scott Zimmerman: NIRA
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Mar 07, 2025
Join us today, as we discuss:

  • How exercise can increase levels of melatonin

  • Why incandescents tend to burn out

  • How NIRA lights can help boost our mood during Daylight Savings Time

  • What the current government regulations mean for the future of healthy lighting, and how we can help

We are more powerful than we know,

Bohdanna & Roman

Additional Resources:

Help us keep healthy lighting in the US!

SIGN THE PETITION

Learn more about NIRA lighting:

SHOP NIRA LIGHTS

Studies published by Scott Zimmerman and Russel.J. Reiter:

Melatonin Research - Melatonin and the Optics of the Human Body

Robert Fosbury
’s podcast with Scott Zimmerman on
Ricci Flow Nutrition
:

JOIN The ElectroHealth Summit, which will launch in March!

JOIN THE ELECTROHEALTH ⚡ SUMMIT

Additional Resources:

Cheap incandescents (beware incandescents tend to burn out faster than NIRA due to an overheated tungsten filament) Thank you

Paul Vonharnish
for the link:

Halco Silver Incandescents

The Myth of Daylight Saving Time

The Myth of Daylight Saving Time

Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
·
November 8, 2024
Read full story

Roman S Shapoval
Bohdanna Diduch
