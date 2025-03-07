The healthy LED only made in the US

Join us today, as we discuss:
How exercise can increase levels of melatonin
Why incandescents tend to burn out
How NIRA lights can help boost our mood during Daylight Savings Time
What the current government regulations mean for the future of healthy lighting, and how we can help
We are more powerful than we know,
Bohdanna & Roman
Additional Resources:
Learn more about NIRA lighting:
Studies published by Scott Zimmerman and Russel.J. Reiter:
Melatonin Research - Melatonin and the Optics of the Human Body's podcast with Scott Zimmerman on :
Additional Resources:
Cheap incandescents (beware incandescents tend to burn out faster than NIRA due to an overheated tungsten filament)
