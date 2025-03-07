The healthy LED only made in the US

Join us today, as we discuss:

How exercise can increase levels of melatonin

Why incandescents tend to burn out

How NIRA lights can help boost our mood during Daylight Savings Time

What the current government regulations mean for the future of healthy lighting, and how we can help

We are more powerful than we know,

Bohdanna & Roman

Share

Additional Resources:

Help us keep healthy lighting in the US!

SIGN THE PETITION

Learn more about NIRA lighting:

SHOP NIRA LIGHTS

Studies published by Scott Zimmerman and Russel.J. Reiter:

Melatonin Research - Melatonin and the Optics of the Human Body

’s podcast with Scott Zimmerman on

:

JOIN The ElectroHealth Summit, which will launch in March!

JOIN THE ELECTROHEALTH ⚡ SUMMIT

Additional Resources:

Cheap incandescents (beware incandescents tend to burn out faster than NIRA due to an overheated tungsten filament) Thank you

for the link:

Halco Silver Incandescents

Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!

Support us the old fashioned way!

Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail:

Roman Shapoval

PO Box 1198

Fonthill ON

L0S 1E0

Canada

Or…you can donate to our upcoming EMF projects here:

CHILDREN'S BOOK ON EMF

If you want to support our work, the best way is by taking out a premium subscription (for just $5 per month).