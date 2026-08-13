The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Light therapy of the 1900s
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Light therapy of the 1900s

Part 2: Circadian hospitals | Origins of the UK medical mafia
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Bohdanna Diduch's avatar
Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch

In last week’s podcast we discussed how:

  • Tuberculosis and other conditions can be cured by the sun

  • The Swiss and Germans adopted heliotherapy

  • Auguste Rollier popularized heliotherapy & methods used to treat his patients

Today, in part 2 we’ll discuss how:

  • Light therapy went mainstream in Europe in the early 1900s

  • The shady history of the Medical Research Council

  • Ancient and modern buildings employ solar architecture

  • Hospitals are adopting a circadian approach in the twenty-first century

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* this is not licensed medical advice, and we are not medical professionals

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Additional Resources:

The Swiss Sun Doctor

The Swiss Sun Doctor

Roman S Shapoval
·
Jul 27
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Article on Dora Colebrook and the MRC: LINK

Inside History
David Lloyd George & The Greatest Corruption Scandal in One Hundred Years
David Lloyd George is generally recognised as the politician who did the most to win the First World War. Acting first as minister for munitions and then as prime minister, he made sure that the men on the front line had the material and other support they so desperately needed. His drive to put Britain on a war footing, which …
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6 months ago · 53 likes · 4 comments · Inside History

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