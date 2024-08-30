“They were more anti-poverty than they were anti-technology.
It wasn’t so much resisting any kind of change—it was resisting getting steamrolled, getting crushed and thrown into poverty.” -
On this episode, we discuss:
The history of the Luddite movement
Innovation’s consequences on society
Current trends in Luddism
The psychology of traditionalism vs. innovation
Additional Resources: by
Why Tradition Still Matters - Adam Teller
Alvin Toffler: What he got right - and wrong:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-36675260
"Is It O.K. To Be A Luddite?" - Thomas Pynchon
Information on The Luddite Club:
Who were the luddites?