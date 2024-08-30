The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Who were the luddites?
Who were the luddites?

Implications for our Post-Industrial Age of AI
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Aug 30, 2024
1
Transcript

“They were more anti-poverty than they were anti-technology.

It wasn’t so much resisting any kind of change—it was resisting getting steamrolled, getting crushed and thrown into poverty.” -

Brian Merchant

Mary Evans Picture Library/Tom Morgan/Everett

On this episode, we discuss:

  1. The history of the Luddite movement

  2. Innovation’s consequences on society

  3. Current trends in Luddism

  4. The psychology of traditionalism vs. innovation

We are more powerful than we know.

Bohdanna & Roman

Additional Resources:

Blood in the Machine
by
Brian Merchant

Why Tradition Still Matters - Adam Teller

Alvin Toffler: What he got right - and wrong:

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-36675260

"Is It O.K. To Be A Luddite?" - Thomas Pynchon

Information on The Luddite Club:

Liberating children from the digital gulag

Liberating children from the digital gulag

Roman S Shapoval
·
Apr 1
Read full story
The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves.
We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you.
You are more powerful than you know.
Roman S Shapoval
Bohdanna Diduch
