How to create intention with alpha waves

“You know why it’s hard to be happy—it’s because we refuse to let go of the things that make us sad.” Bruce H. Lipton, The Biology of Belief: Unleashing the Power of Consciousness, Matter & Miracles-

When you wake up, are you grateful for:

the breath in your lungs that gives you life?

the drummer who beats your heart without you even asking?

the sound of silence in between, giving you the chance to reflect?

In today’s episode, we discuss:

The difference between impulses and actions

What is “mentalizing?”

We’ll talk about how invisible forces like thoughts can impact our genetics

How we’re setting our intentions for 2024 Share

Here are the questions that Bohdanna and I used to reflect on 2023 and set our intentions for 2024. (make sure you’re in place free of distraction, and breathe.)

Ready?

Pick up a pen/cil, and pick up your heart:

Reflect on 2023:

What is my favourite memory from this year? What am I most grateful for manifesting this year? What state did I embody the most this year? What did I want to manifest but didn’t? What prevented me from doing so? What was my greatest insight from 2023? What do I want to leave in 2023? What do I want to take from 2023 into 2024?

Manifest Your Best Year Ever in 2024*:

(Act as if this has already happened – but you must believe, and feel in your heart that this is possible.)

What were my top three manifestations of 2024? What did I do for the first time in 2024? Which state did I embody most in 2024 (ideal state)? In what ways did I see the world differently in 2024? In what ways was I seen differently in 2024? Why was 2023 my best year yet?!

