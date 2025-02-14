Will you be my AI Valentine?

But if in your fear you would seek only love’s peace and love’s pleasure, Then it is better for you that you cover your nakedness and pass out of love’s threshing-floor, Into the seasonless world where you shall laugh, but not all of your laughter, and weep, but not all of your tears. -Kahlil Gibran, The Prophet

In a survey of 7,000 male participants, nearly half said AI writes their Valentine card for them. It seems as if humanity is living as one giant corporation, with partners using AI as a boss would use his secretary to write Christmas cards.

Men and women upload their thoughts, faces, and most intimate parts of themselves into the cloud, while forgetting about the passionate thunder they themselves have at their disposal: love.

Is it any surprise that with rising levels of infertility and isolation, following the lockdowns of 2020, along with electromagnetic and pharmaceutical castration, the Western world should be in this predicament?

As the cyber-bullied soul of humanity seeks shelter in an opium den of digital heroin, doubling down on its fear of itself seems like the only way out - until swallowed hole by the digitally-sentient pimp that devours all love for profit.

How can we hit our rock bottom in a bottomless pit?

It seems as if humanity is taking another fork in the road, and taking a one way trip into oblivion. While some drive headlong with reckless abandon, others quietly cry out for us to save them.

Let’s extend our hand, and see if they take it… Shall we?

Tell them that while the pain of a breakup may seem unbearable, the loss of a loved one excruciating, there’s nothing more thrilling, or euphoric, than the wild ride of Love.

Join us today, as we discuss:

AI trends emerging this Valentine’s

Winners and losers in the AI lover marketplace

How AI is being developed to dehumanize us

Trends in mating; Rent-a-boyfriend in Japan

We are more powerful than we know,

Bohdanna & Roman

