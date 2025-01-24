“Small hinges swing big doors.”

Today, we are honored to be joined by Jenn Pike, who has been a mentor of ours, and has helped us discover hidden parts of our physiology and biological rhythms that we knew nothing about!

For instance, we never knew what an infradian rhythm was until a few years ago!

Jenn Pike is a registered holistic nutritionist and medical exercise specialist, and has helped shine the way for countless women struggling with their hormonal health. Today, Jenn shares her journey from fitness to holistic health, and explains how we can reduce overwhelm in an age of too many gadgets that are biohacking, instead of bio-harmonizing our lives.

Join us today, as we discuss:

How light impacts our hormones and blood sugar

How to maximize the glymphatic detox pathway of our brain

How to navigate the hormonal changes of perimenopause and beyond

How the world of women’s health changed before and after 2020

Contact Jenn:

www.jennpike.com

hello@jennpike.com

Instagram: @jennpike

Additional Resources:

