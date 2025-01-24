The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
How light & sleep shape women's hormones
How light & sleep shape women's hormones

Interview with Jenn Pike: Light nutrition | Biological rhythms
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Jan 24, 2025
6
6
Transcript

“Small hinges swing big doors.”

Today, we are honored to be joined by Jenn Pike, who has been a mentor of ours, and has helped us discover hidden parts of our physiology and biological rhythms that we knew nothing about!

LEARN ABOUT JENN

For instance, we never knew what an infradian rhythm was until a few years ago!

Jenn Pike is a registered holistic nutritionist and medical exercise specialist, and has helped shine the way for countless women struggling with their hormonal health. Today, Jenn shares her journey from fitness to holistic health, and explains how we can reduce overwhelm in an age of too many gadgets that are biohacking, instead of bio-harmonizing our lives.

Join us today, as we discuss:

  • How light impacts our hormones and blood sugar

  • How to maximize the glymphatic detox pathway of our brain

  • How to navigate the hormonal changes of perimenopause and beyond

  • How the world of women’s health changed before and after 2020

Join us in 2025, as we greet the New Year with the light 🔥 of our ancestors - Illumination. Knowledge. Vitality.

JOIN THE ELECTROHEALTH ⚡ SUMMIT

Contact Jenn:

www.jennpike.com

hello@jennpike.com

Instagram: @jennpike

LEARN MORE

Additional Resources:

Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!

Support us the old fashioned way!

Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail.

Or…you can donate to our upcoming EMF projects here:

CHILDREN'S BOOK ON EMF

Discussion about this podcast

Appears in episode
Roman S Shapoval
Bohdanna Diduch
