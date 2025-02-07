Playback speed
How to conquer the technocrat within

Eric Francis Coppolino: How electricity & media shape society
Roman S Shapoval
and
Eric Francis Coppolino
Feb 07, 2025
1
“If you don’t know who you are, violence is the easiest way to find out, if you’re not into art and sex.”

~

Eric Francis Coppolino

“Fascism is the frenzy of sexual cripples.”

~ Wilheim Reich

Students at the Rijksmuseum study Rembrandt’s “Night Watchman” on their phones. These devices are now so pervasive, they are part of the background environment. We hardly even notice them anymore — but we need to, and to observe them, and ourselves. - Eric Francis Coppolino, Our Invisible Environments Photo by Gijsbert van der Wal.

Today, we are honored to be joined by Eric Francis Coppolino of Planet Waves FM & Chiron Return.

Eric has a tremendous grasp of how technology in the age of digital affects how we relate to each other, and how it’s pivotal in creating mass social movements.

When I first saw Eric being interviewed by

Dr Sam Bailey
, he was one of the only voices in the wilderness not just calling out false PCR tests, but also cut to the root of the outbreak very few wanted to address:

The invisible environment of our devices.

The further humanity becomes obedient, addicted, and fascinated by the glare of gilded technocratic saints and worship icons of black Apples, the more we live life from our knees, and the less we remember what life felt, tasted, smelled, and looked like in the analog realms of nature.

What can we do about it?

To understand - we must first innerstand the relationship we have with ourselves.

Join us today, as we discuss:

  • How the evolution of electricity creates war and social upheaval

  • How sexual suppression leads to isolation and technological addiction

  • William Reich & The Mass Psychology of Fascism

  • The astrological cycle of 2025-2026: a potent opportunity for personal growth

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman & Bohdanna

Additional Resources:

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves TV | Electric Field Day: McLuhan Theory and the Digital Dream
“The body is everywhere assaulted by all of our new media, a state which has resulted in deep disorientation of intellect and destabilization of culture throughout the world. In the age of disembodied communication, the meaning and significance and experience of the body is utterly transformed and distorted.” — Eric McLuhan…
7 days ago · 18 likes · 8 comments · Eric Francis Coppolino and Roman S Shapoval
Dr Sam Bailey
The Digital Seduction of COVID-19 with Eric Coppolino
The incomparable investigative journalist Eric Coppolino explores the concept he first mentioned in the Monkeypox Mania Summit. That is…
3 years ago · 4 likes · Dr Sam Bailey

Our last appearance on Planet Waves: How Dirty is Your Electricity?

