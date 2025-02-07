“If you don’t know who you are, violence is the easiest way to find out, if you’re not into art and sex.”
Today, we are honored to be joined by Eric Francis Coppolino of Planet Waves FM & Chiron Return.
Eric has a tremendous grasp of how technology in the age of digital affects how we relate to each other, and how it’s pivotal in creating mass social movements.
When I first saw Eric being interviewed by, he was one of the only voices in the wilderness not just calling out false PCR tests, but also cut to the root of the outbreak very few wanted to address:
The invisible environment of our devices.
The further humanity becomes obedient, addicted, and fascinated by the glare of gilded technocratic saints and worship icons of black Apples, the more we live life from our knees, and the less we remember what life felt, tasted, smelled, and looked like in the analog realms of nature.
What can we do about it?
To understand - we must first innerstand the relationship we have with ourselves.
Join us today, as we discuss:
How the evolution of electricity creates war and social upheaval
How sexual suppression leads to isolation and technological addiction
William Reich & The Mass Psychology of Fascism
The astrological cycle of 2025-2026: a potent opportunity for personal growth
