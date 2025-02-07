“If you don’t know who you are, violence is the easiest way to find out, if you’re not into art and sex.” ~ Eric Francis Coppolino “Fascism is the frenzy of sexual cripples.” ~ Wilheim Reich

Students at the Rijksmuseum study Rembrandt’s “Night Watchman” on their phones. These devices are now so pervasive, they are part of the background environment. We hardly even notice them anymore — but we need to, and to observe them, and ourselves. - Eric Francis Coppolino, Our Invisible Environments Photo by Gijsbert van der Wal.

Today, we are honored to be joined by Eric Francis Coppolino of Planet Waves FM & Chiron Return.

Eric has a tremendous grasp of how technology in the age of digital affects how we relate to each other, and how it’s pivotal in creating mass social movements.

When I first saw Eric being interviewed by

, he was one of the only voices in the wilderness not just calling out false PCR tests, but also cut to the root of the outbreak very few wanted to address:

The invisible environment of our devices.

The further humanity becomes obedient, addicted, and fascinated by the glare of gilded technocratic saints and worship icons of black Apples, the more we live life from our knees, and the less we remember what life felt, tasted, smelled, and looked like in the analog realms of nature.

What can we do about it?

To understand - we must first innerstand the relationship we have with ourselves.

Join us today, as we discuss:

How the evolution of electricity creates war and social upheaval

How sexual suppression leads to isolation and technological addiction

William Reich & The Mass Psychology of Fascism

The astrological cycle of 2025-2026: a potent opportunity for personal growth

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman & Bohdanna

Share

Support us the old fashioned way!

Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail.

Or…you can donate to our upcoming EMF projects here:

CHILDREN'S BOOK ON EMF

Additional Resources:

Our last appearance on Planet Waves: How Dirty is Your Electricity?

If you want to support our work, the best way is by taking out a premium subscription (for just $5 per month). 🙏🏼