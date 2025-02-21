The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
How our 12yr nephew kicked his screen time habit
How our 12yr nephew kicked his screen time habit

Advice from the heart | How one young man is tackling the modern world
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Feb 21, 2025
1
2
Transcript

“The only limits we have are the ones we set for ourselves.” ~ Anonymous

alone — March 2023 — © darren harley

Join us today, as we discuss:

  • Why Maks made the decision to limit his screentime

  • What type of behavior does Maks notice in others who are on their devices?

  • How Maks sets his morning and evening routines

  • Advice from Maks on how parents can reduce screen time for their kids

    We are more powerful than we know,

    Bohdanna, Roman & Maks

Additional Resources:

For more practical tips on how parents can set healthier boundaries around technology, check out

The Analog Family
by
Katherine Johnson Martinko
, author of Childhood Unplugged:

How does Big Tech target children?

How does Big Tech target children?

Roman S Shapoval
·
March 4, 2024
Read full story

Discussion about this episode

