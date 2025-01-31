One man's fight against a cell tower

“Faith sees the invisible, believes the unbelievable, and receives the impossible.” -Corrie Ten Boom

For many who feel the effects of electromagnetic poisoning, the night isn’t darkest before the dawn. Days feel like everlasting night.

Sometimes the best way to make our way through the darkness is by closing our eyes, and looking within. Once our inner vision adapts to the blackness within and without, we can open our eyes and see through the shadows of our past with an original understanding.

Noone can make us let go of control. Nothing can lower our prejudiced defenses, but our Higher Power. No being can force us to see life in a different light - but God. Yet we must be the ones we’ve always waited for - to take our Leap of faith, and believe that someone will catch us to lift us up - where we belong.

Today we’re joined by Hank Allen of Idahoans for Safe Technology. Hank transformed his health and home after realizing in 2014 how much exposure to radiofrequency radiation was harming his chance for a life.

Hank has been at the forefront in the fight against wireless in Idaho. In 2023,

came to Hank’s aid, helping him file a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho Southern Division. This

could set an important legal precedent that would help others who want to fight back against having a cell tower placed near their home.

Join us today, as we discuss:

How Hank discovered he was being electromagnetically poisoned

Shielding strategies Hank used to deflect the cell tower by his home

Why some people can’t clear mold toxins, and how EMF increases mold

How the death of Hank’s bees coincided with deployment of the cell tower

How SeaToFarm is helping others find homes protected from EMF

Contact Hank:

208-968-2024

Sea To Farm Real Estate

https://seatofarm.com/contact/

Idahoans For Safe Technology

855 S Curtis Road

Boise, ID 83705

idahoforsafetech@gmail.com

Additional Resources:

The book Toxic by Neil Nathan: Heal Your Body from Mold Toxicity, Lyme Disease, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities , and Chronic Environmental Illness

Check

’s podcast

!

