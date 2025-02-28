Why are child geniuses disappearing?

“I've never let my school interfere with my education.” - Mark Twain

In the 1960s, NASA commissioned a study led by American scientist and author George Land, to develop a test that could identify creative potential in their engineers and scientists. The test was given to a group of 1600 3–5-year-olds and the results were astounding:

98% of these children scored at the “Genius” level

He re-tested the same children several years later and the results were again astounding, but not for the same reason.

The genius tag dropped to 30% at age 10, then down to 12% at age 15.

This same test was then given to 280,000 adults of an average age of 31, and only 2% of those adults scored at the “Genius” level.

Join us today, as we discuss:

How we can dive deeper into our own creative genius

Divergent vs convergent thinking of the modern school system

How devices have hijacked our imagination and creative thinking

What steps we can take to reclaim our intellect and inner genius

We are more powerful than we know,

Bohdanna & Roman

Share

JOIN The ElectroHealth Summit, which will launch in March!

JOIN THE ELECTROHEALTH ⚡ SUMMIT

Additional Resources:

George Land discusses the Nasa study:

Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!

Support us the old fashioned way!

Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail.

Or…you can donate to our upcoming EMF projects here:

CHILDREN'S BOOK ON EMF

If you want to support our work, the best way is by taking out a premium subscription (for just $5 per month).