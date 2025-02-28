The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Why are child geniuses disappearing?
Why are child geniuses disappearing?

NASA: Divergent vs Convergent thinking
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Feb 28, 2025
Transcript

“I've never let my school interfere with my education.” - Mark Twain

In the 1960s, NASA commissioned a study led by American scientist and author George Land, to develop a test that could identify creative potential in their engineers and scientists. The test was given to a group of 1600 3–5-year-olds and the results were astounding:

  • 98% of these children scored at the “Genius” level

  • He re-tested the same children several years later and the results were again astounding, but not for the same reason.

  • The genius tag dropped to 30% at age 10, then down to 12% at age 15.

This same test was then given to 280,000 adults of an average age of 31, and only 2% of those adults scored at the “Genius” level.

Join us today, as we discuss:

  • How we can dive deeper into our own creative genius

  • Divergent vs convergent thinking of the modern school system

  • How devices have hijacked our imagination and creative thinking

  • What steps we can take to reclaim our intellect and inner genius

We are more powerful than we know,

Bohdanna & Roman

