What’s vernacular architecture?
Ancient clay tile roofing techniques
Foundational books Kyle loves
Cutting bamboo: a live demonstration!
Earthships, while innovative, can be challenging to maintain.
Why Ancient building systems offer practical solutions
How the construction industry often prioritizes profit over health
Want to know how to design a low-EMF home?
Join us on June 12th, wherewill discuss tactics we can take to reduce EMF in our homes.
Books on natural building:
Build it With Bales: A Step-by-Step Guide to Straw Bale Construction
Natural Energy and Vernacular Architecture
Sonoran Desert: A Planboook for Sonoran Desert Dwellings
