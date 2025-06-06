We’re honored to bring back

What’s vernacular architecture?

Ancient clay tile roofing techniques

Foundational books Kyle loves

Cutting bamboo: a live demonstration!

Earthships, while innovative, can be challenging to maintain.

Why Ancient building systems offer practical solutions

How the construction industry often prioritizes profit over health

Bohdanna & Roman

We are more powerful than we know,

Books on natural building:

The Straw Bale House

Build it With Bales: A Step-by-Step Guide to Straw Bale Construction

The American Bungalow

Natural Energy and Vernacular Architecture

The Passive Solar Energy Book

Homes in the Earth

Sonoran Desert: A Planboook for Sonoran Desert Dwellings

