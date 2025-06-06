The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple
Part 2: Building natural homes
Part 2: Building natural homes

Foundations of vernacular architecture
Roman S Shapoval
and
Kyle Young
Jun 06, 2025
We’re honored to bring back

Kyle Young
!

Join us as we discuss:

  • What’s vernacular architecture?

  • Ancient clay tile roofing techniques

  • Foundational books Kyle loves

  • Cutting bamboo: a live demonstration!

  • Earthships, while innovative, can be challenging to maintain.

  • Why Ancient building systems offer practical solutions

  • How the construction industry often prioritizes profit over health

We are more powerful than we know,

Books on natural building:

The Straw Bale House

Build it With Bales: A Step-by-Step Guide to Straw Bale Construction

The American Bungalow

Natural Energy and Vernacular Architecture

The Passive Solar Energy Book

Homes in the Earth

Sonoran Desert: A Planboook for Sonoran Desert Dwellings

