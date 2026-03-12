Audio download available 👇 (so you can listen on Airplane mode) ✈

Today we had the privilege of interviewing Peter Cowan !

Peter is the founder of Sunlight is Life, a site with intuitive software tools for light and sun exposure optimization, and Living Energy Wellness, where he practices as a board-certified quantum biology practitioner.

Peter is also a software developer, pianist, and composer.

Roman found Peter on Substack after seeing his viral tweet on X, which exposed the epidemic of injuries of the San Francisco 49er football players at Levi Stadium, whose training facility is right next to a massive electrical substation.

On January 6th, Peter posted on X that “Low-frequency electromagnetic fields can degrade collagen, weaken tendons, and cause soft-tissue damage at levels regulators call ‘safe’,”

Since that day the internet, along with the mainstream media has begun a conversation around EMF.

Although the mainstream took to debunking the harms of EMF and the electrical substation, the good news is that people are talking.

Athletes are also talking, and have been for quite a while, around the impacts of 5G and the electrical substation on their health and athletic performance.

Today we’ll be discussing this topic with Peter, as well as:

✔️ How Peter began to transform his health at a young age

✔️ The science behind EMF harm and soft tissue damage

✔️ Why March is an optimal time to take advantage of our light environment

