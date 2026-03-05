Human Intelligence vs AI

Audio download available 👇 (so you can listen on Airplane mode) ✈

Today we had the privilege of interviewing Gary Stuart!

Gary is an author, health freedom advocate, and most importantly – a healer.

Since living in Arizona, we’ve gotten to know Gary, and have had the pleasure of learning about how energies from our past, trauma in our family that we may have never even known about, could be impacting our present state of health.

We’ve also become inspired to take local action and become involved on the municipal level to advocate for safer technology, as well as educate the public on the encroachment of mass AI surveillance – thanks to Gary.

After about 40 years of different therapies, Gary studied Bert Hellinger’s Constellation/Spirit Mind healing approach.

He devoured every aspect of this amazing work and dedicated his life to being a top-notch facilitator trained by Bert and Heinz Stark.

Ultimately, Gary realized it is the ‘working clients’ generational field unleashed that teaches and guides him into other amazing dimensions.

Today we’ll be discussing:

✔️ Why Gary became involved in Constellation Healing

✔️ Current bills in Arizona on geoengineering

✔️ What are Flock cameras, and why you should care

✔️ How Gary helps others spot propaganda

Reach out to Gary in the comments, or via his website Gary Stuart Healing.com

Thank you for listening, and being the change you want to see.

GARY STUART HEALING

ZAPPED FILMS

