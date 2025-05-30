Today we had the privilege of interviewing!
Join us as we discuss:
How Kyle got started in the natural building movement 40 years ago
How natural homes are insured
What building materials are best for specific personality types (doshas)
Passive solar and passive air conditioning systems & EMF
Benefits of building with bamboo, cob, rammed earth, and adobe
Want to know how to design a low-EMF home?
Join us on June 12th, wherewill discuss tactics we can take to reduce EMF in our homes.
This is a paid webinar that is free for all paying subscribers:
We are more powerful than we know,
Bohdanna & Roman
