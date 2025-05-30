The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple
Is your home designed for health?
Pt 1: Kyle Young: Basics of Natural Building
May 30, 2025
Transcript

Today we had the privilege of interviewing

Kyle Young
!

Join us as we discuss:

  • How Kyle got started in the natural building movement 40 years ago

  • How natural homes are insured

  • What building materials are best for specific personality types (doshas)

  • Passive solar and passive air conditioning systems & EMF

  • Benefits of building with bamboo, cob, rammed earth, and adobe

Want to know how to design a low-EMF home?

Join us on June 12th, where

Paul Harding
will discuss tactics we can take to reduce EMF in our homes.

We are more powerful than we know,

Bohdanna & Roman

the secular heretic
Questioning official narratives and societal structures. Providing solutions.
By Kyle Young

