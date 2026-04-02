Magnetic Easter Eggs

Join us as we discuss:

Ancient egg symbolism & mythical healing

Our Ukrainian Easter egg traditions

How chicken farming has changed since the 1800s

What type of light is most beneficial to chickens?

How the incredible edible egg became villainized

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Additional Resources:

Symbols on eggs and their meaning (geometric patterns that show up across cultures:

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