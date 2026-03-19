EMF Basics: What we need to know

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Today we had the privilege of interviewing Cece Doucette!

Cece is a safety educator, founder, and director of Massachusetts for Safe Technology, an organization for public awareness and policy change regarding the health risks of wireless technology and electromagnetic fields (EMF).

She is also the Education Services Director at Safer Screentime, an international organization that provides affordable online courses on safe technology use for schools, families, and workplaces.

Doucette began her advocacy journey after helping raise funds for wireless technology in her children’s schools in Ashland, Massachusetts.

When she discovered research suggesting biological risks from radiofrequency radiation, she shifted her focus to public education and policy.

Her efforts led Ashland Public Schools to become the first in the U.S. to implement Best Practices for Mobile Devices in 2015.

She now works extensively with local, state, and national organizations teaching about wireless risks and advising on safer technology solutions.

Today Roman and Cece will discuss:

✔️ How Cece became aware of the health risks of EMF

✔️ How the rest of the world enforces wireless safety standards in schools

✔️ Current legislative initiatives in Massachusetts

✔️ Cece’s webinars educating others on wireless

Cece lays out the health threats of EMF very well, and describes the problem in a way that those who are unaware can easily understand.

We encourage you to share this with others whom you think need to hear the message, as all the facts are stated concisely and honestly.

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Additional Resources:

SAFER SCREENTIME - LINK TO COURSE

Support Smart Meter Opt Out CLICK HERE

National Health Freedom.org

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