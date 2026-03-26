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Jason Christoff: How to defeat mind control

Breaking out of Planet Mind Control
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Jason Christoff's avatar
Roman S Shapoval and Jason Christoff
Mar 26, 2026

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Today we had the privilege of interviewing Jason Christoff!

Jason is a mind control researcher and runs an international psychological reprogramming institute, where he educates on the topics of mind control, behavior modification, psychological manipulation, propaganda, and brainwashing. Jason presented on the topic of psychological warfare at a U.S. Senate roundtable discussion hosted by Senator Ron Johnson.

Jason also spoke on this topic at the EU Parliament, Romanian Parliament, and at the International Crisis Summit in Washington, D.C.

Today we’ll discuss:

  • How Jason became involved in mind control research

  • How the media makes us believe what they tell us, no matter the political side we’re on

  • The Epstein Files and the involvement of President DJT

  • Jason’s new documentary Planet Mind Control, where we can all learn the tricks the puppeteers are using to make us poison ourselves.

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Additional Resources:

www.jchristoff.com

WATCH PLANET MIND CONTROL

Jason Christoff: How mind control is used against us

Jason Christoff: How mind control is used against us

Roman S Shapoval, Bohdanna Diduch, and Jason Christoff
·
March 14, 2025
Read full story
Pt 2: How mind control is used against us

Pt 2: How mind control is used against us

Roman S Shapoval, Bohdanna Diduch, and Jason Christoff
·
March 21, 2025
Read full story

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