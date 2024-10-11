The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
A Day in the Life of The Power Couple
A Day in the Life of The Power Couple

How we power ON and power through our day!
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Oct 11, 2024
Transcript

“Today is the first day of the rest of your life.”

~ Chuck Dederich, Sr., (1913–1997)

On this episode, we discuss:

  1. How we transformed our old snooze-buttoned selves to Sun Risers.

  2. What we used to eat, and what we eat now.

  3. The REDOX molecules we drink first thing in the morning

  4. Our meditation routine, and how we live and work as digital producers.

We are more powerful than we know.

Roman & Bohdanna

You can also support us at The Power Couple Bookshop, which is dedicated to making us learn how to relearn from our ancestors.

Additional resources:

Red-light gadgets we like:

Using red light to reduce EMF

Using red light to reduce EMF

Roman S Shapoval
·
Aug 12
Discussion about this podcast

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves.
We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you.
You are more powerful than you know.
