The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
How to survive electromagnetic poisoning
How to survive electromagnetic poisoning

How Keith healed himself by removing EMF from his life
Roman S Shapoval
,
Keith Cutter
, and
Bohdanna Diduch
Apr 26, 2024
On this episode, we discussed:

  • Keith’s story of healing from electromagnetic poisoning

  • How Keith helps others remediate hidden EMFs in their home

  • What most don’t know about 5G

  • What’s our greatest natural protection against EMF?

Have more questions for Keith?

Check out ⁠EMF Remedy!⁠

Additional resources:

Keith's article ⁠with Weston A Price

Keith’s Substack
What Exactly is 5G? Part One
There’s a great deal of confusion about 5G and it’s precise meaning. There’s also a great deal of fear surrounding this topic in general. Metaphorically 5G has become a specter or an apparition in our culture. But what precisely is it? Let’s come out of the darkness, where specters live, and examine this phenomenon in the light of day…
Read more
a month ago · 20 likes · 10 comments · Keith Cutter

We are more powerful than we know.

5 Comments
Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves.
We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you.
You are more powerful than you know.
Appears in episode
Roman S Shapoval
Bohdanna Diduch
Keith Cutter
