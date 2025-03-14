How mind control is used against us

“None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.”
~ Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
Today, we’re honored to be joined by Jason Christoff, who runs an international institute helping others overcome self sabotage and psychological reprogramming.
Join us today, as we discuss:
How Jason discovered and learned about herd psychology
How techniques in black magic hypnotize us with screens
How our brainwaves change when in a state of herd compliance
How body language affects our nervous system
Next Friday during part 2, we’ll discuss:
How society creates an illusion of freedom for the masses
How women and relationships are being targeted for destruction
How mind controllers aim to separate parents from their children
How cartoons have infantilized the male
The science of how caffeine is being weaponized against us
The true meaning of the Starbucks symbol
How we can be less prone to mind control
Additional Resources:
Learn about Jason’s Courses: LINK
Jason’s terrific podcast “The Psychology of Freedom”: LINK
To get access to the The Push Documentary, email Jason at info@jchristoff.com
