The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
How mind control is used against us
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -45:42
-45:42

How mind control is used against us

Jason Christoff: Understanding herd psychology & screen hypnosis
Roman S Shapoval
,
Bohdanna Diduch
, and
Jason Christoff
Mar 14, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

“None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.”

~ Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

Share

Jason Christoff

Today, we’re honored to be joined by Jason Christoff, who runs an international institute helping others overcome self sabotage and psychological reprogramming.

Join us today, as we discuss:

  • How Jason discovered and learned about herd psychology

  • How techniques in black magic hypnotize us with screens

  • How our brainwaves change when in a state of herd compliance

  • How body language affects our nervous system

Next Friday during part 2, we’ll discuss:

  • How society creates an illusion of freedom for the masses

  • How women and relationships are being targeted for destruction

  • How mind controllers aim to separate parents from their children

  • How cartoons have infantilized the male

  • The science of how caffeine is being weaponized against us

  • The true meaning of the Starbucks symbol

  • How we can be less prone to mind control

Thank you for listening, and we highly recommend you check out Jason’s site and get in touch with him at info@jchristoff.com if you’re interested in learning more!

We are more powerful than we know,

Bohdanna & Roman

Share

Additional Resources:

Jason’s Substack
My personal Substack
By Jason Christoff


www.jchristoff.com

  • Learn about Jason’s Courses: LINK

  • Jason’s terrific podcast “The Psychology of Freedom”: LINK

  • To get access to the The Push Documentary, email Jason at info@jchristoff.com

Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!

Support us the old fashioned way!

Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail:

Roman Shapoval
PO Box 1198
Fonthill ON
L0S 1E0
Canada

If you want to support our work, the best way is by taking out a premium subscription (for just $5 per month).

Discussion about this episode

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Live life by the fire 🔥 of our ancestors.
Power ON with light.
Power OFF at night.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Roman S Shapoval
Jason Christoff
Writes Jason’s Substack Subscribe
Bohdanna Diduch
Recent Episodes
The healthy LED only made in the US
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Why are child geniuses disappearing?
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
How our 12yr nephew kicked his screen time habit
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Will you be my AI Valentine?
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
How to conquer the technocrat within
  Roman S Shapoval and Eric Francis Coppolino
One man's fight against a cell tower
  Roman S Shapoval
How light & sleep shape women's hormones
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch