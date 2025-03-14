How mind control is used against us

“None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” ~ Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

Today, we’re honored to be joined by Jason Christoff, who runs an international institute helping others overcome self sabotage and psychological reprogramming.

Join us today, as we discuss:

How Jason discovered and learned about herd psychology

How techniques in black magic hypnotize us with screens

How our brainwaves change when in a state of herd compliance

How body language affects our nervous system

Next Friday during part 2, we’ll discuss:

How society creates an illusion of freedom for the masses

How women and relationships are being targeted for destruction

How mind controllers aim to separate parents from their children

How cartoons have infantilized the male

The science of how caffeine is being weaponized against us

The true meaning of the Starbucks symbol

How we can be less prone to mind control

Thank you for listening, and we highly recommend you check out Jason’s site and get in touch with him at info@jchristoff.com if you’re interested in learning more!

We are more powerful than we know,

Bohdanna & Roman

Additional Resources:



www.jchristoff.com

Learn about Jason’s Courses: LINK

Jason’s terrific podcast “The Psychology of Freedom”: LINK

To get access to the The Push Documentary, email Jason at info@jchristoff.com

