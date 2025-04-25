Join us as we discuss:

Ancient refrigeration techniques still used today

Einstein’s refrigerator + kerosene and solar models

The ripple effect of modern refrigeration on communities

How grocery store lighting changes nutrient value

Reducing the EMF impact of refrigeration

Top L - icy ball, runs on kerosene Top R - Yakchal in Iran, Bottom L - the Icemen, Bottom R - The solar-powered fridge that runs on ammonia

The brown square to the right of the door (used to be painted white) is the original “milk box”, and where Bohdanna’s mom grew up:

House where Bohdanna’s mom grew up in Montreal

Additional Resources:

How microwave energy degrades nutrients:

Stetzer filters and products we use and recommend:

https://www.thepowercouple.ca/products

Low-EMF refrigerators:

https://emfempowerment.com/7-best-low-emf-refrigerators/

Roman Shapoval

PO Box 1198

Fonthill ON

L0S 1E0

Canada

