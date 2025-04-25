The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Low EMF refrigerators
From artificial to artificially-intelligent refrigeration
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Bohdanna Diduch's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Apr 25, 2025
Transcript

Join us as we discuss:

  • Ancient refrigeration techniques still used today

  • Einstein’s refrigerator + kerosene and solar models

  • The ripple effect of modern refrigeration on communities

  • How grocery store lighting changes nutrient value

  • Reducing the EMF impact of refrigeration

Top L - icy ball, runs on kerosene Top R - Yakchal in Iran, Bottom L - the Icemen, Bottom R - The solar-powered fridge that runs on ammonia

The brown square to the right of the door (used to be painted white) is the original “milk box”, and where Bohdanna’s mom grew up:

House where Bohdanna’s mom grew up in Montreal

We are more powerful than we know,

Bohdanna & Roman

Additional Resources:

How microwave energy degrades nutrients:

Our microwaved history

Our microwaved history

Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
·
August 23, 2024
Read full story

Stetzer filters and products we use and recommend:

https://www.thepowercouple.ca/products

Low-EMF refrigerators:

https://emfempowerment.com/7-best-low-emf-refrigerators/

