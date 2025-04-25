Join us as we discuss:
Ancient refrigeration techniques still used today
Einstein’s refrigerator + kerosene and solar models
The ripple effect of modern refrigeration on communities
How grocery store lighting changes nutrient value
Reducing the EMF impact of refrigeration
The brown square to the right of the door (used to be painted white) is the original “milk box”, and where Bohdanna’s mom grew up:
Additional Resources:
How microwave energy degrades nutrients:
Stetzer filters and products we use and recommend:
https://www.thepowercouple.ca/products
Low-EMF refrigerators:
https://emfempowerment.com/7-best-low-emf-refrigerators/
