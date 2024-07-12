On this episode, we discuss:
Naomi’s story of how she helped heal her daughter’s brain tumor, and how Naomi is a critical force in the fight against 5G in Australia
Why redox is more effective than antioxidants
How redox molecules can improve sleep
How chronic fatigue can be reduced with redox signalling
We are more powerful than we know,
Roman & Bohdanna
Additional Resources:
Naomi on the frontlines against 5G back in 2020:
Support Naomi by buying her children’s book, The Little Bush Nurse
Study co-authored by Naomi:
How to heal our bodies with Redox