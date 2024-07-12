The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
How to heal our bodies with Redox
4
0:00
-38:54

How to heal our bodies with Redox

Healing EMF damage with life force - in a bottle
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Jul 12, 2024
4
Share
Transcript

On this episode, we discuss:

  • Naomi’s story of how she helped heal her daughter’s brain tumor, and how Naomi is a critical force in the fight against 5G in Australia

  • Why redox is more effective than antioxidants

  • How redox molecules can improve sleep

  • How chronic fatigue can be reduced with redox signalling

If you’d like to learn more about redox signalling molecules, along with how you can order them, check out our affiliate site:

LEARN MORE ABOUT REDOX

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman & Bohdanna

Additional Resources:

Naomi on the frontlines against 5G back in 2020:

Share

Support Naomi by buying her children’s book, The Little Bush Nurse

Study co-authored by Naomi:

McCredden JE, Cook N, Weller S, Leach V. Wireless technology is an environmental stressor requiring new understanding and approaches in health care. Front Public Health. 2022 Dec 20;10:986315. doi: 10.3389/fpubh.2022.986315. PMID: 36605238; PMCID: PMC9809975.

You can also support us via our brand-new Bookshop of The Power Couple, which is dedicated to making us relearn how to read, and learn, from our ancestors.

4 Comments
The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves.
We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you.
You are more powerful than you know.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Roman S Shapoval
Bohdanna Diduch
Recent Episodes
Why we stopped wearing sunglasses
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
How to go analog in the digital age
  Roman S Shapoval and Eric Francis Coppolino
What Viking lore can teach us about our future
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
How to talk to non-tinfoil hatters about EMF
  Roman S ShapovalBohdanna Diduch, and Nicolas Pineault
Grounding & dirty electricity: what we need to know
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Why organic is a scam
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
How tech takes our "third place"
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch