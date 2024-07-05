On this episode, we discuss:
How we stopped wearing sunglasses
The fashion history behind those sleek shades
How sunglasses:
Cause mood changes and depression
Create sunburn
Impair our sleep
Harm our eyes as natural dopamine levels fall
We are more powerful than we know,
Roman & Bohdanna
Additional Resources:
Why we stopped wearing sunglasses