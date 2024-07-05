The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Why we stopped wearing sunglasses
4
0:00
-23:56

Why we stopped wearing sunglasses

Our health journeys - and why we love seeing the light
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Jul 05, 2024
4
Share
Transcript

On this episode, we discuss:

  • How we stopped wearing sunglasses

  • The fashion history behind those sleek shades

  • How sunglasses:

    • Cause mood changes and depression

    • Create sunburn

    • Impair our sleep

    • Harm our eyes as natural dopamine levels fall

Shout out to

Leland Stillman, MD
who is creating an amazing community of light-seekers as well!

Share

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman & Bohdanna

Join our weekly EMF calls each Thursday, 7pm EST.

Access a video vault of presentations, along with live Q&A presentations by EMF consultants helping us reverse electromagnetic poisoning:

EMF SUMMER OF WEBINARS

Additional Resources:

4 Ways Sunglasses Harm Our Health

4 Ways Sunglasses Harm Our Health

Roman S Shapoval
·
Jun 24
Read full story

You can also support us via our brand-new Bookshop of The Power Couple, which is dedicated to making us relearn how to read, and learn, from our ancestors.

4 Comments
The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves.
We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you.
You are more powerful than you know.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Roman S Shapoval
Bohdanna Diduch
Writes Bohdanna Diduch Subscribe
Recent Episodes
How to go analog in the digital age
  Roman S Shapoval and Eric Francis Coppolino
What Viking lore can teach us about our future
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
How to talk to non-tinfoil hatters about EMF
  Roman S ShapovalBohdanna Diduch, and Nicolas Pineault
Grounding & dirty electricity: what we need to know
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Why organic is a scam
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
How tech takes our "third place"
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Charles Frohman: a veteran of health freedom helping others combat the digital gulag
  Roman S ShapovalBohdanna Diduch, and Charles D. Frohman