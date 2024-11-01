The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The blue light pandemic of early puberty
2
0:00
-28:47

Melanopsin's impact on melatonin | Medieval millennial history
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Nov 01, 2024
2
Transcript
digital heroin — March 2023 — © darren harley

On this episode, we discuss:

  • How the pandemic robbed children of their youth

  • How blue light affects melatonin

  • How melatonin levels affect puberty and fertility

  • Medieval millennials – why is this important today?

We are more powerful than we know.

Roman & Bohdanna

You can also support us at The Power Couple Bookshop, which is dedicated to making us learn how to relearn from our ancestors.

Additional resources:

Could smartphones cause early puberty?

Roman S Shapoval
·
Oct 7
Read full story

Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves.
We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you.
You are more powerful than you know.
