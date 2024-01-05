The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
Why body voltage is a crucial EMF measurement
Why body voltage is a crucial EMF measurement
What is ELF? How does AC electricity affect us?
Roman S Shapoval
Jan 5, 2024
35
Transcript

No transcript...

Hello Powerful Humans!

Today we’ll learn:

  • why electric fields are just important to measure as magnetic fields

  • how copper wiring in our homes is similar to our nervous system

  • how our cells use vibration and frequency to function

Additional Resources:

What's the most common EMF in our home?

Roman S Shapoval
·
July 10, 2023
Read full story

Want to take proactive steps in your circadian fitness?

We’re creating a course on EMF & Ancestral Health!

We’ll be covering these types of specifics, along with practical steps we can take to reduce EMFs in our daily lives, in the Wireless Health & Safety course we’re creating.

JOIN THE WAITLIST: 10% OFF

*We’re not licensed medical professionals, and make no medical claims.

We speak solely from experience, sharing what’s worked for us.

Power ON your light

Power OFF your devices

Power THRU your day with relationships that start with You.

New episodes each Friday:

Also available on iTunes & Spotify

35 Comments
The Power Couple

Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves. We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you. You are more powerful than you know.

