The Power Couple
Biometric ID: What You Need to Know
The Case For and Against Biometric Tagging
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Sep 18, 2025
Transcript
Join us as we discuss:

✔️ The History of Identification Documents

✔️ The Case for and against Biometric IDs

✔️ Identity Theft in India tied to Biometrics

✔️ How People are Fighting Back the 15 min city camera network

We are more powerful than we know,

Additional resources:

Charles D. Frohman

The “Bladerunners” of London are fighting back against 15-min cities:

Discussion about this episode

