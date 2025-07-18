Diabetes 🙆‍♀️ Barbie

Share

Join us as we discuss:

The debut of Type 1 Diabetes Barbie

Why Type 1 diabetes is caused by our environment

What is MABA?

The impact of Vitamin D on Type 1 diabetes

We are more powerful than we know,

Bohdanna & Roman

Additional resources:

Is Type 1 diabetes caused by our environment?

Links:

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/type-1-diabetes/symptoms-causes/syc-20353011#:~:text=The%20exact%20cause%20of%20type,Genetics

https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/type-1-diabetes-environmental-triggers#definition

