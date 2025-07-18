Diabetes 🙆‍♀️ Barbie

Join us as we discuss:
The debut of Type 1 Diabetes Barbie
Why Type 1 diabetes is caused by our environment
What is MABA?
The impact of Vitamin D on Type 1 diabetes
We are more powerful than we know,
Bohdanna & Roman
If you’ve found this episode valuable, would you consider sharing it?
Please support our work with a premium subscription!
(just $5 per month).
Additional resources:
Is Type 1 diabetes caused by our environment?
Links:
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/type-1-diabetes/symptoms-causes/syc-20353011#:~:text=The%20exact%20cause%20of%20type,Genetics
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/type-1-diabetes-environmental-triggers#definition
Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!
Support us the old fashioned way!
Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail!
Since Canada Post is currently on a strike, we may need the Pony express. 🐎
Share this post